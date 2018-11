By EUOBSERVER

The composition of the European Commission's expert groups, which give advice on policy, is becoming more balanced, but only slowly, researcher Roland Blomeyer told MEPs on Monday, presenting a study. In 23% of expert groups studied, all participants had an economic interest. Of the more than 700 groups, 107 of them had less than 40% women, failing to achieve an EU target. Only 12 groups were open to the public.