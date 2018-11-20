By EUOBSERVER

France and Germany have proposed adding five names to EU visa ban lists on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, but Poland wants to add even more people, Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz said in Brussels Monday. The names would cover people who organised what the EU and Ukraine called "illegal" elections in Russia-occupied east Ukraine on 11 November. EU ministers "agreed in principle" to go ahead, Czaputowicz said.