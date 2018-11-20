By EUOBSERVER

EU defence ministers want to continue Operation Sophia, the EU's Mediterranean naval mission, after its mandate ends this year, but have not yet agreed where warships should drop off migrants rescued at sea after Italy refused to take them in, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday. She called the migrant issue a "small element" of Sophia, which also trains the Libyan coastguard and enforces a Libya arms embargo.