By EUOBSERVER

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Catania requested on Tuesday the seizure of migrant-aid ship Aquarius for illegal disposal of 24,000kg of waste, included clothing worn by migrants, blood-stained bandages and medical waste. The Aquarius, run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders (MSF), called it an "unfounded and sinister measure aimed at criminalising our lifesaving activity". It is the last privately-operated ship conducting rescue missions in the Mediterranean.