Ticker
Investors seek compensation for Danske Bank losses
By EUOBSERVER
Five international law firms have teamed up to launch a joint legal action against Danske Bank, seeking compensation for losses on shares following the money-laundering scandal in the bank's Estonian branch, Berlingske Tidende reports. US investment services company Battea has been hired to collect data on stocks and calculate losses. Battea was also behind collection of data for charges raised against Volkswagen over Dieselgate.