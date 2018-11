By EUOBSERVER

Interpol member states voted by 101 to 61 in Dubai on Wednesday to appoint a South Korean candidate, Kim Jong Yang, as its new president, instead of Alexander Prokopchuk, a Russian official. The vote came after Lithuania and Ukraine threatened to quit Interpol if the Russian candidate got in, due to the fact he had personally overseen politically-motived abuses of its systems on behalf of the Kremlin.