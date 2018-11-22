By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn will meet Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday, in the first meeting of its type in 18 months, signalling a mild thaw in relations after Turkey's authoritarian swerve. "We want to keep channels of communication open," an EU official told Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News, with talks to focus on Middle East crises and EU-Turkey relations.