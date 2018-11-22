By EUOBSERVER

Howard Wilkinson, the whistleblower who exposed a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, told MEPs in Brussels Wednesday that British shell firms, called LLPs, played a major role in wrongdoing. "The role of the United Kingdom is an absolute disgrace. Limited liability partnerships [LLPs] and Scottish liability partnerships have been abused for absolutely years," he said. Dankse Bank CEO Jesper Nielsen said he had reported 42 staff to Danish criminal authorities.