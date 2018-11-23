Friday

Building on the Green parties' surges in recent elections in Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium, the European Greens will pick two Spitzenkandidaten for May's European elections at a party gathering in Berlin over the weekend 23-25 November. There are three candidates in the race for the two posts: Belgian Petra De Sutter, Dutch Bas Eickhout and German Ska Keller, who was also the Green party's Spitzenkandidat in the 2014 European elections.

Lisbeth Kirk

UK and EU draft 'letter to Santa' on future relations

A draft accord on future UK-EU relations envisaged "ambitious, broad, [and] deep" relations on trade and foreign policy, but lacked detail, including on two hot potatoes - Gibraltar and fisheries - with 48 hours to go before Sunday's emergency summit.

Investigation

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim

The European parliament's lead negotiator on the Morocco trade deal, French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde, is also on the EuroMedA Foundation board along with former Moroccan state ministers and a top ranking official in Morocco's ministry of agriculture.

Opinion

Challenges for new Franco-German eurozone plan

With both Macron and Merkel losing support domestically, it is questionable whether their plans will succeed. Even more so, given the opposition by the Hanseatic states, the upcoming European elections and Italy's political hooliganism.

Opinion

EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection

We must not undervalue what a massive step the European Parliament vote represents. The hard work has paid off. We can take a moment to celebrate, but the hard work begins again for finalising strong protection for European whistleblowers.

