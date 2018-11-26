Monday

26th Nov 2018

Ticker

Health implants investigation exposes Europe's weak rules

By

Health authorities across the globe have failed to protect millions of patients from poorly-tested implants, the first-ever global examination of the medical device industry reveals. The year-long investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found Europe has some of the lightest regulations in the developed world, with EU rules influencing safety regimes in Canada, Japan and Australia. US industry lobbyists also pressed regulators to adopt ideas from Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Elephants are a 'big thing' too, Mr Juncker!

With parliament and member states both demanding action, a rare alliance has formed. If ever there was a popular, immediately effective and easy piece of regulation, it is this. So who at the Berlaymont is blocking a legal proposal?

Opinion

Next EU aid budget - less private finance tools, please

EU foreign ministers meets on Monday to discuss the most contentious part - private finance tools - of aid in the 2021-2027 budget. We believe private companies have a role - but with strict conditions.

Agenda

Brexit climax and Soros in Brussels This WEEK

Brexit talks are set to climax at a special summit in Brussels on Sunday, while George Soros, the US philanthropist demonised by populists, will meet EU officials on Monday.

Opinion

Amending the constitution: A historic opportunity for Macedonia

After the fleeing of ex-PM Nikola Gruevski to Hungary, what Macedonia needs is an independent judiciary so that wrongdoers from all parties are brought behind bars, and a reconciliation between Albanians and Macedonians, based on full equality between communities.

News in Brief

  1. Health implants investigation exposes Europe's weak rules
  2. List of EU states rejecting UN migration pact grows
  3. Varoufakis elected DiEM25's 'Spitzenkandidat'
  4. Tsipras wishes Italy 'good luck' in budget battle with Brussels
  5. Macron to address nation in defence of fuel taxes
  6. Switzerland referendum rejects putting Swiss laws first
  7. Clinton says Europe must curb migration to halt nationalism
  8. Greens to run two 'Spitzenkandidaten' at EU elections

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  10. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  11. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue

Latest News

  1. Russia opens third front in war on Ukraine
  2. Elephants are a 'big thing' too, Mr Juncker!
  3. Next EU aid budget - less private finance tools, please
  4. EU leaders back Brexit deal, say 'no alternatives' possible
  5. Brexit climax and Soros in Brussels This WEEK
  6. Amending the constitution: A historic opportunity for Macedonia
  7. EU can help end egregious abuses in Central Asia
  8. UK and EU draft 'letter to Santa' on future relations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us