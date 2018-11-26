By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation on Tuesday on 'ecological transition' in an attempt to rally support for unpopular environment-friendly tax increases on fuel. Police and thousands of demonstrators known as the "gilets jaunes" [yellow vests] clashed on Sunday in Paris, where barricades were set on fire, shop windows smashed, and traffic lights uprooted. Some 30 people were injured and 101 arrested, police said.