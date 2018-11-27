Tuesday

27th Nov 2018

Draghi: eurozone needs budget to support investments

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Monday told the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee that "the euro area needs a fiscal instrument" to keep member countries afloat during sudden financial crisis. He said proposals by the European Commission for an EU fund to support investments, and French-German plans of a eurozone-only budget were "first steps". The euro marks its 20th anniversary on 1 January.

The Azov crisis will backfire

Vladimir Putin's nightmare of Petro Poroshenko's re-election will be even certain as Ukrainians rally around the flag. Next March's election is not just to elect a new president but also a commander-in-chief to deal with five more years of Putin.

Elephants are a 'big thing' too, Mr Juncker!

With parliament and member states both demanding action, a rare alliance has formed. If ever there was a popular, immediately effective and easy piece of regulation, it is this. So who at the Berlaymont is blocking a legal proposal?

Next EU aid budget - less private finance tools, please

EU foreign ministers meets on Monday to discuss the most contentious part - private finance tools - of aid in the 2021-2027 budget. We believe private companies have a role - but with strict conditions.

