Draghi: eurozone needs budget to support investments
By EUOBSERVER
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Monday told the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee that "the euro area needs a fiscal instrument" to keep member countries afloat during sudden financial crisis. He said proposals by the European Commission for an EU fund to support investments, and French-German plans of a eurozone-only budget were "first steps". The euro marks its 20th anniversary on 1 January.