Russia might face new EU sanctions, Austria says
By EUOBSERVER
EU states will consider fresh sanctions on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine in the Azov Sea, depending "on the exposition of facts and the further conduct of both parties", Karin Kneissl, Austria's foreign minister said Tuesday, speaking for the Austrian EU presidency. Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, as well as some senior German politicians have also called for punitive measures. EU foreign ministers next meet on 10 December.