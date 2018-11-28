Wednesday

28th Nov 2018

Ticker

EU states agree Italy should face budget sanctions

By

EU states are to endorse a sanctions process against Italy over non-compliance with EU budget rules, Reuters reports citing a draft document by the Economic and Financial Committee, an EU Council advisory body composed of national officials. "Overall, the committee is of the opinion that ... the debt criterion should be considered as not complied with," the document said. "A debt-based EDP [Excessive Deficit Procedure] is thus warranted," it added.

EP lawyers back EU plans for migrant centres in Africa

European Parliament lawyers endorsed plans by the EU to set up centres in north Africa to offload rescued migrants, but did so on the basis of making big assumptions given the lack of operational and technical details.

