Ticker
France and Germany not keen on new Russia sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
France and Germany are not interested in imposing extra sanctions on Russia for its recent attack on the Ukrainian navy, Kurt Volker, the US envoy to Ukraine, said in Berlin Wednesday. "We certainly encourage our European allies to look harder at what additional sanctions could be implemented," he said, adding: "That is not something Germany and France have said they're considering, but these things, I think, can develop over time".