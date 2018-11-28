By EUOBSERVER

The far-left GUE/NGL group in the European Parliament has joined the chorus of demands for an internal probe on MEPs involved in Morocco lobbying, following an investigation by EUobserver. This website exposed how Morocco lobbies parliament for its claim on the Western Sahara. The GUE/NGL are demanding the parliament's lead rapporteur on Morocco file, French liberal Patricia Lalonde, be replaced. Lalonde is on the board of a pro-Morocco foundation.