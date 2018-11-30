By EUOBSERVER

Italy should respect EU "budgetary rigour", but eurozone states should show "greater public solidarity" if a member state treasury has bad luck, the French central bank president, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said in what he called a "friendly" op-ed in Italian newspaper Corierre della Sera Friday. Rome faces EU sanctions over its plan to splurge on welfare, with the French banker urging it to commit "to a stable European framework".