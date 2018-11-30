By EUOBSERVER

China has for the first time persuaded an EU state to extradite a Chinese corruption fugitive after Bulgaria handed over Yao Jinqi, a local official wanted for bribery. "This is the first time we have successfully extradited a bureaucrat suspected of work-related crimes from an EU member state," China's National Supervision Commission, its anti-fraud agency, said Friday. Western governments shy from extradition to China due to human rights abuses.