Friday

30th Nov 2018

Ticker

China breaks EU taboo on extraditions

By

China has for the first time persuaded an EU state to extradite a Chinese corruption fugitive after Bulgaria handed over Yao Jinqi, a local official wanted for bribery. "This is the first time we have successfully extradited a bureaucrat suspected of work-related crimes from an EU member state," China's National Supervision Commission, its anti-fraud agency, said Friday. Western governments shy from extradition to China due to human rights abuses.

Lisbeth Kirk

