Ticker
EU commission told: be generous when disclosing documents
By EUOBSERVER
The European Ombudsman suggested Friday that, when citizens request documents, the European Commission should consider also disclosing those parts not strictly covered by the requester's description. She made the suggestion in the context of an access to documents request by EUobserver about the EU's free wifi fund. Being less rigid in answering such requests would avoid "giving citizens a false impression of a lack of transparency", the ombudsman said.