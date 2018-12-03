Ticker
French PM skips climate conference to cool Paris protests
By EUOBSERVER
French prime minister Edouard Philippe has cancelled his appearance at the COP24 climate change summit in Katowice on Monday in order to meet political party leaders and representatives of the so-called 'yellow vests' in an attempt to defuse tensions after violent protests over the weekend. Around 36,000 people took part in protests on Saturday by the anti-government movement, which was sparked by a rise in taxes on diesel.