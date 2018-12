By EUOBSERVER

The centre-right Ciudadanos and the Popular Party (PP) are in talks to form a new government in Spain's Andalusia region, with support from the far-right party Vox. For the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, Vox secured seats for the far-right in a Spanish parliament on Sunday. The secretary general of Ciudadanos, Jose Manuel Villegas, said on Monday a deal with Vox was a possibility.