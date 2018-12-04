By EUOBSERVER

The US has said it will scrap a Cold War-era treaty, the INF pact, which banned medium-range nuclear missiles, in 60 days unless Russia returned to "verifiable compliance". Nato ministers the same day agreed Russia had violated the accord by creating a new cruise missile that threatened European targets. The IMF treaty "strategically doesn't make sense" due to Russian violation, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in Brussels Tuesday.