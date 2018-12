By EUOBSERVER

A Polish anti-fraud squad, the CBSP, has arrested 22 people in dawn raids on homes and offices around the country on a group suspected of defrauding €68m from EU funds. The group allegedly obtained 118 bogus EU-funded loans for purchases of specialist IT equipment for 89 different companies between 2017 and 2018, Polish authorities said. Suspects face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.