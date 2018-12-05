Ticker
British PM loses votes, auguring badly for EU deal
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May lost three Brexit votes in parliament Tuesday, auguring badly for the adoption of the UK-EU withdrawal agreement in a crunch vote on 11 December. MPs forced her to fully disclose her Brexit legal advice, to handle the legal advice issue in plenary instead of in committee, and to let parliament table alternative proposals for how to leave Europe. May called her plan an "honourable compromise".