Ticker
Chinese leader signal more investment in Portugal
By EUOBSERVER
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said while in Lisbon that "Chinese-Portuguese relations are entering their best period in history" and that "we will deepen [the] ... strategic partnership between China and the European Union". Chinese firms have invested heavily in Portugal's energy, banking, insurance, and healthcare sectors, in a pattern replicated in other poor EU states, such as Greece, amid European and US concern over China's growing economic power.