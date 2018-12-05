Wednesday

5th Dec 2018

Chinese leader signal more investment in Portugal

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said while in Lisbon that "Chinese-Portuguese relations are entering their best period in history" and that "we will deepen [the] ... strategic partnership between China and the European Union". Chinese firms have invested heavily in Portugal's energy, banking, insurance, and healthcare sectors, in a pattern replicated in other poor EU states, such as Greece, amid European and US concern over China's growing economic power.

EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform

The European Commission wants EU states to voluntarily accept rescued asylum seekers - in a plan that would then phase out when the stalled reforms on the 'Dublin' regulation, which imposes relocation, are sorted.

EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact

A UN migration pact aimed at laying down basic principles for tackling migration on a global level gets caught up in Europe's heated political debate on nationalism and migration, ahead of the May 2019 European elections.

A touch of football at this year's G20 summit

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the G20 leaders and placed football at their disposal as a powerful tool to help them address the challenges facing the world today.

