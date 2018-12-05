By EUOBSERVER

The UK could be stuck in the EU customs union "indefinitely", pending "protracted and repeated rounds of negotiations" on a "superseding agreement", the British attorney general said in legal advice to prime minister Theresa May published Wednesday. "The resolution of such a stalemate would have to be political,", his six-page text said, fuelling anger by Brexiteers in parliament the same day, who accused May of trying to "steal" Brexit.