Friday

7th Dec 2018

Ticker

EU digital commissioner 'worried' on Huawei situation

By

The EU's digital commissioner, Andrus Ansip, said on Friday that "we have to be worried" about Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei. He was asked about the company after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei's chief financial officer. "They [Huawei] have to cooperate with their intelligence services," said Ansip. He added some Chinese firms are forced to install so-called backdoors in smartphones. "I was always against having those mandatory backdoors," he added.

From Malta to Poland: each EU state to have AI strategy

The European Union unveiled a new plan on artificial intelligence on Friday - which mandates member states to have their own national plans. The authors believe 'like the steam engine or electricity in the past, AI is transforming the world.'

Opinion

Austerity did not help Italy - maybe spending will?

Why all the fuss? You might not like their political views but let the Italian government implement some pro-growth reforms because austerity did not work in jumpstarting their economy.

Razor-edge victory for more lobbying transparency at EP

New rules to force MEPs chairing committees or drafting reports to publish meetings with registered lobbyists took a step closer to reality. The measure was narrowly backed 11 to 10 at the constitutional affairs committee but still needs plenary approval.

Greens boycott EU-Morocco vote after lobbying expose

EUobserver has exposed Moroccan lobbying at the European Parliament, prompting a probe to be launched against several MEPs. The Greens have now decided to boycott next week's Morocco trade vote in protest, saying the lobbying investigation must be finished first.

Investigation

'Redacted' - what Google and Microsoft told Mogherini on AI

Is Mogherini's 'Global Tech Panel' just a talking shop, or does it contribute to EU policy? New documents suggest the latter, but give little clue how technology leaders from Microsoft and Google influence new AI strategy.

