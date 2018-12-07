By EUOBSERVER

Delegates from the Christian Democrats (CDU), Germany's largest party, on Friday (7 December) elected Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK, as their new leader, making her likely to be the next chancellor. AKK, seen as loyal to chancellor Angela Merkel, beat corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz. The party also bid an emotional farewell to Merkel, leader for 18 years, who will remain chancellor until the end of her term in 2021.