By EUOBSERVER

Europe's social democrat parties on Saturday chose Dutch politician and current vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, as their 'Spitzenkandidat' in May's European Parliament elections to possibly succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the commission. Addressing delegates, Timmermans said his party would strive to "write a new social contract with Europe's citizens". Over 1,000 participants and guests from 56 different countries took part in the congress in Lisbon.