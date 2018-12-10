By EUOBSERVER

Sales of arms and military services by the world's 100 largest producers totalled €348bn in 2017, 2.5 percent up from 2016, new data released on Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed. Accounting for 57 percent of sales, US companies remained the world's largest arms producers, followed by Russia with 9.5 percent. Western European companies accounted for 23.8 percent, with UK the region's largest producer.