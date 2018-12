By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday a €100 per month increase in the minimum wage from 2019 and cancelled an increase in social contributions for pensioners earning less than €2,000 monthly, in a major concession to the so-called 'Yellow Vest' protests. "The effort we asked for was too big and was not fair," Macron admitted in a 13-minute TV address from the Elysee Palace.