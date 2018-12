By EUOBSERVER

MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday urged Russian president Vladimir Putin to free Ukrainian prisoners. One of them, Oleg Sentsov, received an EU human rights prize in absentia there the same day. Sentsov, a Ukrainian film maker from Crimea, was jailed on terrorism charges in a show trial in 2014. Putin should also free 23 Ukrainian sailors recently captured by the Russian navy, who face six years in prison, MEPs said.