Ticker
EU leaders aim at finishing budget talks in autumn 2019
By EUOBSERVER
EU leaders adopted a text at their summit in Brussels on Thursday calling on the next rotating presidency of the Council, Romania, to continue work on the next seven-year budget (2021-2027), "with a view to achieving an agreement in the European Council in autumn 2019". That timeline is less ambitious than the one preferred by the European Commission, which wants a budget deal before the EU parliament elections, May 2019.