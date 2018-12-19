By EUOBSERVER

Latvia was wrong to prevent its central bank governor, Ilmars Rimsevics, representing Latvia in the European Central Bank, the EU court's advocate general, Juliane Kokott, advised on Wednesday. Rimsevic, one of the EU's longest-serving central bankers, faces prosecution for alleged bribery in Latvia. However, he should not have been barred from participating in ECB meetings without the EU court first having a say, the court opinion says.