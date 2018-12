By EUOBSERVER

EU environment ministers agreed in Brussels on Thursday with the proposal from the European Commission that as of 2025, new trucks and buses should emit 15 percent less CO2 compared with 2019. They also said a 30 percent reduction target by 2030 should be binding, while the commission only proposed an "indicative" target. The European Parliament wants a 20 percent reduction by 2025. Negotiations can now begin.