Friday

21st Dec 2018

Ticker

Gatwick airport reopens partly after drone chaos

"Gatwick's runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival," the airport announced on Friday morning after traffic was disrupted on Thursday, affecting more than 100,000 passengers due to drones seen over the airfield. Police reported more than 50 sightings of a drone. BBC quoted police sources saying that finding the drone's operator was "a difficult and challenging" prospect.

Europe in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out

EU allies have voiced dismay on Trump's sudden idea to pull out of Syria, amid fears of a resurgence in Islamist terrorism, Kurdish massacres, and fresh surges of refugees.

Europe can fill security gap left by US in Syria

With US forces leaving, there is a realistic scenario that Turkey would seize the opportunity to invade Rojava, killing the aspirations of the Kurds for autonomy in a federal Syria in the future, similar to the situation in Iraq.

Fines for dangerous ski lifts vary widely across EU

Failure to comply with EU safety requirements for ski lifts is punished very differently across EU member states - posing a problem for the sector, as unscrupulous firms could set themselves up in states where fines are the lowest.

