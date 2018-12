By EUOBSERVER

Eberhard Zorn, the chief of the German army, has said it might in future recruit doctors and IT specialists from other EU countries, especially eastern European ones, to fill personnel gaps. The idea was "one option", he told the Funke Mediengruppe, a German newspaper syndicate, on Wednesday. The proposal was first floated in 2016 and would need Germany to change a 1956 law on the nationality of service personnel.