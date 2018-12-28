Friday

28th Dec 2018

Ticker

Macron's dismissed bodyguard still travelling as a diplomat

By

French president Macron's former security aide, Alexandre Benalla, has allegedly been using a diplomatic passport for business trips to at least 10 African countries including Chad in December, where he met president Idriss Deby ahead of Macron's visit to the country. The foreign ministry said it had asked Benalla to return his diplomatic passport after his dismissal in summer. Benalla told Le Monde he was working as a "consultant".

Putin tests new missile to frighten Europe

Russia has tested a "hypersonic" missile capable of a nuclear strike anywhere in Europe, in what Russian president Vladimir Putin called "a great New Year's present for the country".

News in Brief

  1. Two Saudi families bought 62 EU passports from Malta
  2. Spain takes in 311 migrants after Italy and Malta say no
  4. Turkish media exposes locations of French army in Syria
  5. John Major's cabinet considered holding EU referendum in 1994
  6. EU criticises 'illegal' Israeli settlement plans
  7. German army revives idea of hiring other EU nationals
  8. Spain to publish no-deal Brexit advice

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Incoming EU presidency strangling free press, NGO says
  2. France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
  3. Congo expels EU ambassador ahead of elections
  4. Are judges destroying transparency in EU institutions?
  5. Putin tests new missile to frighten Europe
  6. Morocco's policy against radicalisation - and the EU
  7. 'Society too complex for EU's self-driving cars dream'
  8. EU sides with protests against Bosnian Serb chief

