By EUOBSERVER

Two billionaire Saudi Arabian families - the Al-Muhaidibs and Al-Agils - bought 62 Maltese and, by default, EU passports for adult and child family members last year, according to the Maltese official gazette, the Times of Malta reports. The golden passport scheme, launched in 2014, was at the centre of corruption allegations against Maltese leader Joseph Muscat's government by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.