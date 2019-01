By EUOBSERVER

Estonians spent most on alcohol per household in the EU (5.2 percent), followed by the other Baltic member states, Latvia (4.9 percent) and Lithuania (4.0 percent), according to 2017 figures from Eurostat. Spain (0.8 percent), Greece and Italy (both 0.9 percent) spent the least. In total, Europeans spent €130bn on alcohol, equivalent to 0.9 percent of EU GDP or over €300 per EU inhabitant.