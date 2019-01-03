By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, chartered private jets for 21 out of 43 official trips between January and November 2018, a Daily Mail analysis has found. Travel costs for a 13-strong delegation one-night trip to Tunisia amounted to €36,000 and a dinner with world leaders in Finland before the European People's Party conference cost €26,000. 'Air taxis' should only be used when no suitable commercial flights can be found.