By EUOBSERVER

Elmar Brok, the longest-serving MEP in the European Parliament, might not return after May's elections because local officials in his own party, the German centre-right CDU, failed to list him as a candidate on Monday in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia. Brok, 72, a veteran of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, told German press he could appeal the decision at a national CDU congress on 26 January.