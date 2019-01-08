By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Tuesday lifted its 'yellow card' warning on Thai fish exports, saying the country had "successfully addressed shortcomings" in illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing. The system had been in place since April 2015, in light of the country's failure to properly supervise the threat to fish stocks. A 'red card' could have seen a block on fish exports from Thailand - the world's third-largest exporter of seafood.