Ticker
Tajani calls for yearly EU-Africa summits to improve relations
By EUOBSERVER
European Parliament president, Antonio Tajani, called on Wednesday for stronger cooperation between Africa and Europe by organising yearly EU-Africa summits instead of now meeting only every three years. Opening a conference in the European Parliament organised by the ECR group, he said the next EU budget for 2021-2027 should lead to more EU investment in Africa and brought up an older idea of building a Europe-Africa "sea motorway".