Ticker
Danske Bank bosses sued in US over money-laundering
By EUOBSERVER
An American pension fund on Wednesday sued Danske Bank and four former chief executives at a court in New York for inflating the price of its shares artificially by hiding and failing to stop widespread money-laundering at its Estonian branch. The bank stands accused for being "intentionally less than forthcoming" after a whistleblower alerted Danish regulators to suspected money-laundering, resulting in huge drop in the banks market value.