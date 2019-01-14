Monday

14th Jan 2019

Ticker

Far-right party prompts government crisis in Greece

By

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras has called a confidence vote after his defence minister, the far-right and pro-Russia Panos Kammenos, quit government and pulled his party, Independent Greeks, out of the ruling coalition. His move, which came after Greece ratified a name-deal with Macedonia opening its doors to EU and Nato membership, leaves Tsipras five MPs short of a majority in parliament. The confidence vote is expected on 16 January.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU warns Romania over corruption amnesty

Juncker warned Romania's government not to move ahead with plans to grant amnesty for corruption, as more than 200 EU laws await decisions during Bucharest's presidency.

EU bleeding untold billions to fraud

Over €6bn of EU taxpayers' money was stolen by criminals in recent years and over €130m is still being lost each year, EU auditors said.

News in Brief

  1. EU ready to delay Brexit until July: report
  2. Far-right party prompts government crisis in Greece
  3. Dutch PM: EU elections less relevant than national ones
  4. British PM pits factory workers against MPs ahead of vote
  5. Trump warns Nato ally Turkey of economic 'devastation'
  6. Poland seeks EU help on Chinese spying
  7. EU should stop doctors from emigrating, German minister says
  8. Sweden's Left Party needed to stop far right

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Macron and Le Pen compete for 'yellow vest' votes
  2. Liberal leader blocks public debate on EU-Morocco deal
  3. Brexit vote at heart of EU affairs THIS WEEK
  4. EU warns Romania over corruption amnesty
  5. EU and Romanian leaders quarrel at presidency launch
  6. EU bleeding untold billions to fraud
  7. Romania mired in corruption woes as presidency begins
  8. Salvini invokes God and Russia on Poland trip

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us