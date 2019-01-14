By EUOBSERVER

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras has called a confidence vote after his defence minister, the far-right and pro-Russia Panos Kammenos, quit government and pulled his party, Independent Greeks, out of the ruling coalition. His move, which came after Greece ratified a name-deal with Macedonia opening its doors to EU and Nato membership, leaves Tsipras five MPs short of a majority in parliament. The confidence vote is expected on 16 January.