By EUOBSERVER

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday that "it is now up to the British authorities to agree how to take things forward towards an orderly withdrawal". Barnier pledged EU readiness to discuss sectoral co-operation, mentioning "research, fisheries, aviation, transport, police, judicial cooperation" and security, if the UK chooses to "go beyond a simple free trade agreement".