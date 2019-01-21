Ticker
French data watchdog gives Google €50m fine
By EUOBSERVER
The French data protection authority CNIL handed Google a €50m fine on Monday for violations of the general data protection regulation (GDPR). It said Google was not transparent about the data it collected. "The relevant information is accessible after several steps only, implying sometimes up to five or six actions," CNIL said in a statement. It also said users were not sufficiently informed when consenting to personalised advertisements.