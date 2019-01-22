Ticker
France summons Italian ambassador over colonial remark
By EUOBSERVER
The Italian ambassador to France was summoned Monday to explain comments by Italian deputy PM Luigi Di Maio. The leader of the Five Star Movement blamed French policy on colonial-era French African currencies for holding back development. "If people are leaving today it's because European countries, France above all, have never stopped colonising dozens of African countries," said Di Maio. French diplomatic sources called it "hostile and without cause".