By EUOBSERVER

A group of 'Yellow Vest' protesters announced on Wednesday it would run candidates in the upcoming European Parliament elections, with 31-year old Normandy health worker, Ingrid Levavasseur, to top the list. It could take around 13 percent of the vote in May, according to an Elabe poll, behind president Emmanuel Macron's party (22.5 percent) and Marine Le Pen's party (17.5 percent). Additional candidates will to be chosen by mid-February.